Maha: CPI(M) candidate pushed to third position in Dindori

With its nominee from seat in relegated to third slot in trends, the (M) Thursday tried to put up a brave face and called for intensifying struggle for democracy and secularism.

As per the latest trends made available by the as on 8:20 PM, BJP's Bharati Pawar was leading from the constituency.

NCP's Dhanraj Mahale was in the second position, while Gavit in the third position.

"Let us resolve with even more steely determination today to intensify manifold our united struggle for people's rights, for democracy, for secularism and for socio-economic justice! That is the supreme lesson of today's election," Ashok Dhawale, central committee member of the CPI(M), tweeted.

