JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP wins four seats in Gujarat, leading on other 22 seats

Will work with PM for betterment of people in Delhi: Kejriwal
Business Standard

Maha: CPI(M) candidate pushed to third position in Dindori

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

With its nominee from Dindori seat in Maharashtra relegated to third slot in trends, the CPI (M) Thursday tried to put up a brave face and called for intensifying struggle for democracy and secularism.

As per the latest trends made available by the Election Commission as on 8:20 PM, BJP's Bharati Pawar was leading from the constituency.

NCP's Dhanraj Mahale was in the second position, while Gavit in the third position.

"Let us resolve with even more steely determination today to intensify manifold our united struggle for people's rights, for democracy, for secularism and for socio-economic justice! That is the supreme lesson of today's election," Ashok Dhawale, central committee member of the CPI(M), tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements