Maharashtra govt may merge infra bodies to push affordable housing projects

Bodies like MHADA, SRA may be merged into a single entity to expedite low-cost housing projects in the city

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister along with a six-member council of ministers photo: pti
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted that the state government may merge agencies such as MHADA and SRA into a single entity to expedite low-cost housing projects in the city.

Thackeray spoke about the proposal at a marathon review meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and senior state government officials, a government spokesperson said.

Minister Jayant Patil was also present at the meeting.

The government may consider merging several agencies including the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and some sections of the Urban Development Department to expedite affordable housing projects in the city, Thackeray said.
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 22:55 IST

