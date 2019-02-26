Maha initiates inquiry into police action on disabled students

The government Tuesday expressed regret over the police baton-charge on disabled students in

Several thousand deaf youth were protesting in front of the Social Welfare Commissionerate in on Monday afternoon when the police action took place, resulting in injuries to 35 students.

Replying to a demand by of Opposition in the Legislative Council to suspend the errant policemen, said an inquiry had been instituted into the incident.

The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, demanded a judicial probe.

Patil, who is the of the Upper House, said Dilip Kamble, for social justice, would meet the students.

"The demands of the students are being discussed. We are positive about fulfilling them. Arrangements are being made to bring the students here. Action would be taken against those responsible (for the lathicharge)," Patil told the House.

NCP Munde said if demands of the students were fulfilled at the district level itself, the protest need not have happened.

He alleged that the government was busy issuing advertisements while the youth were demanding jobs.

MLC demanded a judicial probe into the incident, claiming that the police would suspend some of its personnel who would then approach the MAT ( Administrative Tribunal) and resume office.

This way, she alleged, the real culprits would go unpunished and the innocent would be targeted.

She also demanded that the transfer of Balaji Manjule, for Persons with Disabilities, be cancelled.

attacked the government saying that while it used terms like "divyang" for people with disabilities, the police was attacking them.

"The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, should come to the House and apologise," she said, adding that police should not be made scapegoats in the issue.

Protesting students in were demanding the right to quality education, provision of trained interpreters for deaf students and stopping fraudulent distribution of disability certificates to able-bodied persons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)