Cong, BJP in Telangana hail pre-emptive air strikes

The and in Telangana Tuesday hailed the pre-emptive air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, with TPCC suggesting the carry out a surgical strike on them, the way U.S. did to eliminate

"The way was killed by the US in Pakistan, we feel that it is appropriate that the should also carry out such (surgical) operations against aided terror outfits," Telangana Pradesh Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former fighter pilot, said.

He said was undoubtedly supporting terror outfits like JeM and LeT to carry out a covert warfare against The whole nation appreciates the carried out by the Indian Army, he said.

"As a former @IAF_MCC fighter pilot, my heart swells with pride at the skill & valour of the pilots who destroyed Pakistani terror camps across the LOC. Congratulations to the Air Warriors!#IndianAirForce," he tweeted



I salute our @IAF_MCCs brave Air Warriors who have effectively carried out the air strike.#IndianAirForce should also strike down terror outfit (JeM) Headquarters in Bahawalpur & send a strong message against Cross Border Terrorism," he said in another tweet.

state K Laxman that the air strikes were a matter of pride for the entire country



"It was surgical strikes earlier. The strikes happened again today...It is a matter of pride for us," he said, addressing a meeting organised by Mahila Morcha (womens wing) with NGOs.

Laxman also hailed appointing a woman Nirmala Sitharaman, as the Defence Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)