Cong, BJP in Telangana hail pre-emptive air strikes

-
ALSO READ
JeM was founded with Osama's help
Pulwama terror attack: Scores of angry Indians protest in New York
'Message has been sent to them': Defence experts praise IAF's strike
A day after Pulwama attack, J&K govt moves SC to transfer LeT terrorist from Jammu
UK condemns 'senseless' Pulwama attack
-
The Congress and BJP in Telangana Tuesday hailed the pre-emptive air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, with TPCC suggesting the Army carry out a surgical strike on them, the way U.S. did to eliminate Osama Bin Laden.
"The way Osama Bin Laden was killed by the US army in Pakistan, we feel that it is appropriate that the Indian Army should also carry out such (surgical) operations against Pakistan aided terror outfits," Telangana Pradesh Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former IAF fighter pilot, said.
He said Pakistan was undoubtedly supporting terror outfits like JeM and LeT to carry out a covert warfare against India. The whole nation appreciates the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army, he said.
"As a former @IAF_MCC fighter pilot, my heart swells with pride at the skill & valour of the Mirage 2000 pilots who destroyed Pakistani terror camps across the LOC. Congratulations to the Air Warriors!#IndianAirForce," he tweeted
I salute our @IAF_MCCs brave Air Warriors who have effectively carried out the air strike.#IndianAirForce should also strike down terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammeds (JeM) Headquarters in Bahawalpur & send a strong message against Cross Border Terrorism," he said in another tweet.
BJP state president K Laxman that the air strikes were a matter of pride for the entire country
"It was surgical strikes earlier. The strikes happened again today...It is a matter of pride for us," he said, addressing a meeting organised by BJP Mahila Morcha (womens wing) with NGOs.
Laxman also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointing a woman Nirmala Sitharaman, as the Defence Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU