Maha: Man drowns in pond while trying to catch crabs

A 26-year-old man drowned in a pond while trying to catch crabs in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday at Gorhe village in Wada taluka, an official said.

When Sagar Bhoir went to catch crabs, it was raining heavily and he suddenly slipped into the pond and drowned, the official said.

The body was later fished out and sent for postmortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

