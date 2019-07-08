Disney's 'Mulan' to release on March 27, 2020

Disney's live-action reboot of "Mulan" is slated to be released on March 27, 2020, the studio has announced.

Chinese actor Liu Yifei is set to play Fa Mulan, the daughter of an ageing warrior, Fa Zhou, who impersonates as a man to replace her father during a general conscription during the Han Dynasty.

Disney shared the first poster of the war action drama on Instagram on Sunday.

"Disney's #Mulan, in theatres March 27, 2020," the post read with Yifei in the maiden look.

The studio also dropped the first teaser of the film, a remake of its 1998 animated movie.

The caption read: "It is my duty to fight," a dialogue Yifei's Mulan can be heard saying in the trailer.

Tzi Ma, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li are also a part of the cast.

Directed by Niki Caro, the new film features a script originally penned by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, and rewritten by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

