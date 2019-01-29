Maha: Man stabs wife to death at her office in Bhayander

A man Tuesday stabbed his wife to death at her office in Bhayander in Maharashtra's district, police said.

(32) arrived at the office of his wife (35) at around 10:30am and a quarrel ensued between the couple, following which he whipped out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, station said.

"She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The couple lived in locality in Bhayander and the victim had left home on January 2. On Tuesday, Bhoir got to know that she was attending office so came here," he said.

An said Bhoir allegedly doubted her character and this was causing fights between them.

Bhoir, who was arrested a little later, has been charged with murder, he added.

