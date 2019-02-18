Maha MLA wants to donate salary to kin of Pulwama martyrs

A MLA Monday said he wanted to donate his February salary to the kin of CRPF jawans who were martyred in the February 14 terror attack.

The MLA Naseem Khan, a former minister, said he has written to about his intention.

He also urged MPs and legislators from all parties to contribute their one-month salary for the cause.

"Each of the country's security personnel is ready to sacrifice his life. People of the country stand firmly with the kin of martyrs in this moment of grief," Khan said in a statement.

A total of 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kgs of explosives into their bus in district.

