Maha MLA wants to donate salary to kin of Pulwama martyrs

A Maharashtra Congress MLA Monday said he wanted to donate his February salary to the kin of CRPF jawans who were martyred in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.
The MLA Naseem Khan, a former minister, said he has written to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's Office about his intention.
He also urged MPs and legislators from all parties to contribute their one-month salary for the cause.
"Each of the country's security personnel is ready to sacrifice his life. People of the country stand firmly with the kin of martyrs in this moment of grief," Khan said in a statement.
A total of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kgs of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
