Rajasthan Cricket Association removes photographs of Pakistan players

The (RCA) Monday pulled down pictures of players from its lobby, protesting against the terrorist attack in

Last Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

"BCCI, and other associations are with the families of martyred soldiers. As a mark of protest, we have removed pictures of cricket players. We wish that takes the revenge for the act," said.

Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, and several others were pulled down and kept in a store room.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)