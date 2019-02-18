Rajasthan Cricket Association removes photographs of Pakistan players

JUST IN
BJP used ED fear to make Sena agree for poll tie-up: Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Monday pulled down pictures of Pakistan players from its lobby, protesting against the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Last Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BCCI, RCA and other associations are with the families of martyred soldiers. As a mark of protest, we have removed pictures of Pakistan cricket players. We wish that India takes the revenge for the act," RCA vice president Mohammad Iqbal said.

Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and several others were pulled down and kept in a store room.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 22:25 IST

