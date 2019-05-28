Maha monsoon session begins on June 17

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence here from June 17.
This will be the last legislature session before the state goes to polls in October this year.
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both the Houses--Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council--also decided Tuesday that the additional Budget will be tabled on June 18, sources said.
First two days of the three-week sitting will be devoted to the discussion on the Governor's address to the joint session of the legislature delivered in February during the Budget session.
The general debate on budget will be held for two days. Supplementary demands will be debated on June 27.
The Maharashtra government had presented an interim budget with an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 19,784 crore in February this year.
The upcoming session will have 15 working days. It will conclude on July 5.
Last year, the Monsoon session was held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.
All eyes will be on the election of deputy chairman of the Legislative Council and appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.
The post of the deputy chairman has been lying vacant since the term of Congress leader Manikrao Thakre came to end.
The post of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly fell vacant after incumbent Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of Congress resigned during the Lok Sabha elections.
