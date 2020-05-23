Maha: Nagpur sizzles at season-high 46.5 degree Celsius

Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday



recorded the season's highest temperature at 46.5 degree Celsius, an India Meteorological Department official said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology ML Sahu told PTI Nagpur was followed by Akola which recorded 46 degree Celsius, Amravati 45.6, Chandrapur 45.6, Wardha 45.5, Gondia 45.4, Brahmpuri 44.1, Gadchiroli 44, Buldhana 43 and Washim 42.6 degree Celsius.

"A heat wave condition is prevailing in Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gondia," he added.

