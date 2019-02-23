Maha plans to make Mumbai, Thane kerosene-free in 2 months

The government plans to make and kerosene-free in the next two months, Kailash Pagare, for the two cities, said Saturday.

He said demand for kerosene had gone down considerably in the two cities and stood at 1,896 kilolitres (kl) against 5,839 kilolitres in June last year.

The drop in kerosene usage had saved the government Rs 12.14 crore as it cost Rs 19.5 per litre, Pagare informed.

He said the demand for kerosene, which stood at 50,000 kl in 1993 and 40,000 kl in 1996, was now on the decline because of increase in LPG connections to lower income group (LIG) families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)