Numbers of voters in T'gana up by 15 lakh since assembly polls

The total number of voters in as on January 1 this year stands at over 2.95 crore, an increase of more than 15 lakh since the December 7 assembly elections.

The number of voters as on January 1, 2019 was 2,95,18,964, including 1,48,42,619 male voters and 1,46,74,977 female voters, officials said.

The total number of voters was about 2.8 crore in the December 7 assembly elections.

During the revision of electoral rolls as on January 1, a total of 26,23,853 claims and objections had been received, they said.

The eligible voters have been enrolled after due verification, they said.

Special camps would be organised on March 2 and 3 for enrolment of left out eligible voters, they said.

