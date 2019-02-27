Maha session may be curtailed in view of threat perception

The ongoing budget session of may be curtailed due to threat perception amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, sources said Wednesday.

Opposition leaders who attended a meeting chaired here to discuss the security issues amid rising tensions between the nuclear-powered neighbours and said the session may be cut short.

The session, which began Monday, is scheduled to be a week-long affair.

It was felt that the Vidhan Bhavan premises in south Mumbai, where key state political figures are gathered for the legislature session, could be an 'easy target, the leaders said.

An IAF pilot is "missing in action" and a Pakistani fighter jet has been shot down, said on Wednesday as fears of war darkened India- relations with launching retaliatory strikes and claiming it has arrested two Indian pilots in its territory.

