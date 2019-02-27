'No Sunburn fest next year unless organisers clear dues'

Tourism Ajgaonkar announced Wednesday that Electronic Dance Music will not be allowed to be held in the state in future unless the organisers clear their pending dues.

Responding to a petition filed by Trojano D'Mello, a local activist, the at on Tuesday had asked the to decide on festival organisers' plea against the dues demanded by the state.

"We will not allow Sunburn until the dues are recovered," Ajgaonkar told reporters Wednesday.

The court had directed the to decide, in six months, festival organiser Percept Live's challenge to the fees demanded by the government, and said the government should set a deadline for clearing dues.

