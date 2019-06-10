JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'RBI's new framework to expedite resolution of stressed assets'

SCO meeting agenda on counter terrorism not aimed at "targeting" any country: China
Business Standard

Maha: Shepherd killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur

Press Trust of India  |  Chandrapur 

A shepherd was killed in what officials suspect was a tiger attack in the Brahmapuri forest division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

Sindewahi forest ranger officer Arun Gond said Murmadi village-resident Sadashiv Pendam had gone to the outskirts of the village to graze cattle Sunday evening when the attack took place.

"The body was recovered near Uma river which flows through Navargaon round of Sindewahi forest range. We suspect he was killed by a tiger. The kin of the deceased has been given Rs 30,000 as immediate relief. The rest of the Rs 15 lakh compensation will be given after documentation procedures are completed," he said.

Brahmapuri MLA Vijay Wadettiwar arrived in Pendam's village Monday morning and asked forest officials to clear the thicket in the area and translocate tigers and leopards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU