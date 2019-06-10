Maha: Shepherd killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur

A shepherd was killed in what officials suspect was a tiger attack in the forest division of Maharashtra's district.

ranger officer said Murmadi village-resident Sadashiv Pendam had gone to the outskirts of the village to graze cattle Sunday evening when the attack took place.

"The body was recovered near Uma river which flows through Navargaon round of range. We suspect he was killed by a tiger. The kin of the deceased has been given Rs 30,000 as immediate relief. The rest of the Rs 15 lakh compensation will be given after documentation procedures are completed," he said.

MLA arrived in Pendam's village Monday morning and asked forest officials to clear the thicket in the area and translocate tigers and leopards.

