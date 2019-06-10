Guj: BJP MLA-backed panel wins Unjha APMC polls

A panel of directors backed by newly-elected BJP MLA Monday wrested the local (APMC) from former BJP MLA who controlled the Asia's largest spice market for the last 25 years.

The APMC in Mehsana district of mainly deals in cumin and Isabgol.

While voting for the election of 12 directors was held on June 9, the results were declared Monday by designated election authorities.

The 'Vishwas Panel', led by Narayan Patel's son and sitting Gaurang Patel, lost to the 'Vikas Panel' headed by Dinesh Patel, who enjoyed support of

has been the of the APMC for the last eight years.

The Vikas Panel won ten seats while Independents bagged the rest two, said

While Gaurang Patel, who was one of the contestants, lost the polls, his rival and his panel emerged victorious.

"Unjha APMC is having 15 directors- 12 elected and 3 nominated. Now, as per rules, a new will be elected in a meeting of directors within ten days," said Upadhyay.

After the elections, Dinesh Patel, who is all set to become the next chairman, said he would work hard to resolve all the issues concerning farmers and traders associated with the APMC.

"This APMC belongs to farmers and traders. I am thankful to them for putting trust in me. I will work hard to develop this APMC and resolve various issues concerning our farmers and traders," told reporters.

said this outcome was expected because farmers and traders wanted a change.

"There were many issues. Farmers were complaining about vindictive policies and unauthorised collection of funds by the management. Farmers were under fear. This change was necessary to keep this APMC alive," she said.

Narayan Patel, who had won Unjha seat for five times, had lost to Asha Patel, who was earlier with the Congress, in the 2017 Assembly polls.

She then switched sides and joined the BJP.

She subsequently won the Unjha assembly by-poll.

