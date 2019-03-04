Maha Shivratri celebrated with fervour in Mathura, Vrindavan

was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in the temple towns of and in Uttar Pradesh, with devotees taking out processions to mark the occasion on Monday.

There was a huge rush of devotees at temples to offer prayers to Lord Elaborate arrangements were made at all major shrines, including the in and the in Vrindaban, for security and crowd management, police said.

The Shiv Barat procession started from Sri in and passed through the main street of the city. No untoward incident was reported, of Police, City, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said.

The procession was greeted at over half a dozen places, its organiser Kapil Sharma, who is also the of the Sri Seva Sansthan, said. PTI CORR







We bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)