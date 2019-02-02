Sanya Malhotra to start shooting for Anurag Basu's film

on Saturday said that she will soon start filming for director Basu' next venture.

The dark comic anthology, featuring a multi-starrer cast, is scheduled to release on September 6.

"I will soon start shooting for Basu's film. I am looking forward to it," Sanya told reporters here.

The as-yet untitled film centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the film's stellar cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and

Sanya is also excited about Ritesh Batra's "Photograph", which features her opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film had its premiere at the ongoing in the US.

"I just returned from two days ago. The response to 'Photograph' was amazing. Now we are excited about Berlin Film Festival," she said.

The film's story follows a struggling street photographer, pressured to marry by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee and the pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways that they could not expect.

At the Berlin Film Festival, which will be held from February 7 to 17, "Photograph" will be presented under the 'Berlinale Special films' category.

Sanya was talking on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2019 where she walked the ramp for

The collection was created in collaboration with

The range launched under the label Alcis X Nari is powered by R|Elan.

Titled 'My Earth My Style', the line aims to infuse "responsible fashion" through sustainable gym cum workwear.

