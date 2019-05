Mahagathbandan will checkmate NDA in Bihar, no Modi wave, says Shatrughan

The 'lahar' (wave) of 2014 has degenerated into 'kahar' (disaster) in the last five years and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is all set to blow away the BJP- led NDA, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha claimed here Friday.

He said in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh too, where his wife has been fielded by the SP-BSP combine, though the is contesting separately, the will be similarly swept away.

"Mahagathbandhan un logon ke parkhachche udaa dega" (grand alliance will blow them away), Sinha, who seeks to retain his Patna Sahib seat on a ticket, said at a press conference here on the final day of campaign.

He is pitted against Union minister in Patna Sahib seat that will see voting on May 19.

Lambasting the BJP, for claiming that Sinha had been unhappy over not getting a ministerial berth in the Narendra government, the actor, quipped this is tantamount to "chori oopar se seenazori" (commit a wrongdoing and then brazen it out).

"Let us, for a moment, assume that I had issues over not getting a ministerial berth, Now could the one man show and two man army (a term Sinha has been using to describe the under and Amit Shah) explain why it treated badly stalwarts like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi," he asked.

"The should also explain why an intellectual giant like Arun Shourie, who was with the party, is now so bitterly opposed to it and what led Yashwant Sinha, who was once such a powerful leader, to quit the party in disgust," Sinha, who was accompanied by party colleague and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, said.

"Their problem was, I was speaking the truth, I was speaking about the huge inconvenience caused to the people and harm done to the economy through demonetization, I was speaking against the shoddy implementation of the GST, which has made our traders suffer and I was asking the government to come clean on the Rafale deal," the second-term MP from Patna Sahib said.

"At Yesterday's roadshow held by Rahul Gandhi, where the turnout was historic and the enthusiasm verged on hysterical, somebody teased me with the question 'Chhenu aaya tha' (did Chhenu come), I said I was not sure but Chowkidaar chor hai certainly reverberated through the air," he added

"Chhenu aaya tha" is a popular dialogue from the old movie Mere Apne wherein Sinha had played the role of the antagonist named Chhenu a street ruffian fond of delivering pungent one-liners.

Sinha showered praise on coalition partners for making the roadshow a success and lambasted the BJP for meting out ill- treatment to jailed supremo Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

The slogan "jail ka taala tootega, Lalu Yadav chootega" (the padlock on the jails gate will be prised open and Lalu will be set free) would soon become a reality, he hoped.

Speaking at the press conference, Sahay said the BJP once bragged it was going to get 400 plus. Now it has scaled down its bluster by 100 seats. Seriously speaking, we are confident of emerging as the single largest party and we acknowledge that states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Orissa where we do not have an alliance with the dominant regional parties, will play a major contributory role in formation of the next government.

He ducked queries about the possibility of becoming the Prime Minister saying we will discuss that at meetings of opposition parties scheduled in New Delhi on May 21 and then again after results are out on May 23.

We do not believe in the BJP style of authoritarian leadership. Sonia Gandhi had ample support for taking up the top post after the 2004 general elections, but she decided otherwise in national interest, the former Union minister remarked.