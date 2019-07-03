Maharashtra: Builder shot at in Badlapur

Two unidentified men shot at a builder in Badlapur town in the district Wednesday evening, police said.

Sanjesh Patkar, the builder who is also a former BJP corporator, was not injured in the attack.

He was sitting in his office in Kulgaon area when two men came on a motorbike around 5.45 pm and fired two shots at him from revolver at point blank range.

Patkar, however, ducked and escaped unhurt while the assailants fled, his brother told reporters.

Senior police officers visited the spot. Further probe is on.

