Woman kills female friend in Gujarat

A woman allegedly strangulated to death her female friend in Ankleshwar town in Gujarat, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, Dharmishtha Vasava (23), was not happy with her friend Ravina Vasava's engagement with her (Dharmishtha's) former boyfriend.

Ravina's body was found hanging from Dharmishtha's room in a housing society in Ankleshwar town in neighbouring Bharuch district on Tuesday, they said.

"Initially, Dharmishtha tried to pass it off as a suicide, but the post-morterm report of the deceased said that she was strangulated to death. Ravina's father also lodged a complaint saying that his daughter was suspected to be murdered," police inspector R K Dhuliya said.

Dharmishtha worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Ankleshwar, police said, adding that Ravina was pursuing a course in nursing in Bharuch, around 15 kms from Ankleshwar.

"Dharmishtha and Ravina were friends. However, the latter had recently got engaged with Dharmistha's former boyfriend, who were in a relationship for eight years. This had angered Dharmistha. On Tuesday, she called Ravina to her room saying that a surprise gift was waiting for her," Dhuliya said.

When Ravina reached her room, she was allegedly strangulated to death by Dharmistha, he said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against her.

However, Dharmistha has been admitted to a private hospital after she consumed a large number of sleeping pills, Dhuliya said, adding that she will be arrested after her discharge from the hospital.

