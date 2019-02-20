Maharashtra government transfers 18 top officials

The government Wednesday transferred 18 top officials, a move which saw reshuffle in state-run agency and civic body BMC.

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), constructing the metro lines across the Mumbai, has got a new in Sonia Sethi, according to an official order.

She will succeed another Pravin Darade, who has been made (special projects) of the BMC.

In his new role, Darade will look after the coastal road project, which is estimated to cost Rs 12,900 crore.

The other transfers include changing district heads as well as offering new responsibilities to officials.

