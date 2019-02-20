Six-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue operation on

A six-year-old son of a road construction worker got trapped in a 200-feet borewell on Wednesday at a village in Ambegaon tehsil in district, an said.

A rescue operation has been launched to pull the boy out alive, the said.

According to the NDRF team, the boy Ravi Pandit Bhill, stuck at a depth of 10 feet into the 200-feet deep borewell in Thorandale village.

Police said the incident took place around 4.45 pm on Wednesday when the boy was playing near the open borewell while his father, who is a labourer, was busy in the road construction work.

An said that the rescue team has started the excavation and the efforts are being taken to pull him out.

He also said that the boy is responding.

