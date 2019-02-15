Legrand bets on IoT market in India with 'Eliot'

Electrical and digital building infrastructure provider Friday said it has rolled out a new programme 'Eliot' as it looks to tap into the multi-billion (IoT) market in the country.

Through Eliot -- which stands for Electricity and Internet of Things, aims to inject the power of communications, advances in connectivity and intelligence in the building environment and enhance value of connected products to improve user experiences, a statement said.

Eliot will also support the development of suitable digital infrastructures for buildings and provide interoperability, it added.

The solutions will include a purpose-built cloud, with gateways for installed legacy offerings, an array of natively connected new products and solutions comprising connected, intelligent technologies and services.

" through their IoT Eliot programmes aims to deliver additional benefits for all private and professional users, whether they are end-users or installers. The products are interconnected in such a manner that they are able to talk to each other and interact when the user wishes too," the statement said.

Legrand's partners for Eliot programme include Echo, Samsung, Apple, Home, and

IoT refers to a network of inter-connected sensors and devices like smartphones, connected vehicles and appliances that harness relevant information from massive amounts of data collected.

"India is at the cusp of technological advancements and it is the right time for IoT to become mainstream... We at Legrand are trying to build an can seamlessly be connected devices get connect and combine it with analytics to improve the performance and interoperability of the devices," Legrand India and MD said.

Globally, Eliot programme is present in France, Greece, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, and US.

