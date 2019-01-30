Mahindra Holidays Q3 net profit dips 33 pc to Rs 21.24 cr

Holidays & Resorts India Wednesday reported a 33 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 21.24 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 246.87 crore for the quarter, against Rs 265.83 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Holidays & Resorts India said: "Our focus on digitisation and customer analytics has yielded superior operational performance and improved profit margins."



The company's shares closed at Rs 207.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.78 per cent from the previous close.

