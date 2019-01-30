Indian women's football team complete a double over Indonesia

Indian women's team notched up a second successive victory over Indonesia, beating the hosts 2-0 in the second friendly match here Wednesday.

While scored in the first half, Dangmei Grace netted the second goal just minutes ahead of the full-time whistle.

had defeated 3-0 in the previous match on Sunday.

made a good start right with right-back Dalima Chhibber being the main initiator from the flank.

A couple of early free-kicks from long range saw Sanju, and striker missing narrowly.

As egged her team on, put the visitors into the lead with a perfectly-placed shot into the top right corner after Ratanbala played her through into the Indonesian penalty area.

This goal gave more gusto to the Indian side, as they attacked with more purpose.

The home side nearly pulled level a few minutes later, as a cross from the right was met with a header. But it hit the cross-bar and looped out of play.

managed to keep the play in the opposition third for long periods and their efforts finally paid dividends in the second minute of injury-time when Dangmei Grace chipped a rebound over the keeper to make it 2-0.

India Starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (C); Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan; Sanju, Dangmei Grace,

