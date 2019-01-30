HC seeks ED reply to bail plea of scribe Upendra Rai in money laundering case

The High Court on Wednesday sought response of (ED) on plea of Upendra Rai, arrested in a case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

Justice issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report March 19 in response to Rai's application seeking

A sessions court had last week declined to grant him the relief.

Mohit Mathur, appearing for the Delhi-based scribe, told the high court that investigative agencies, and ED, were "playing with the liberty" of his client.

The said that the "vindictive approach" of the agencies was evident from the fact that he is being kept in custody even though his further interrogation was not required.

Central government's Amit Mahajan, appearing for ED, opposed the plea.

Before the sessions court, ED had opposed Rai's plea on the ground that he may influence witnesses and hamper probe if released.

Apart from that, the agency had also contended before the lower court that he was influential and he may destroy evidence and flee from justice if he comes out of jail.

The was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) at the here, moments after he secured bail in a case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

He had been earlier arrested by the on May 3, 2018 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions, getting an airport access pass made by the (BCAS) by furnishing false information, alleged extortion and manipulation of an case against a Mumbai-based

Rai, however, recently secured bail from the High Court in the case.

The ED had registered the case against him based on the CBI FIR.

Rai has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)