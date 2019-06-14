Mahindra picks up over 11 pc stake in Swiss firm for CHF 4.3 mn

& (M&M) Friday said its Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has picked up 11.25 per cent stake in Switzerland-based agri- firm for CHF 4.3 million (over Rs 30 crore).

The investment will be through subscription to 300 common shares and 30,469 series B preferred shares of Gamaya SA, M&M said in a statement.

"With agriculture increasingly becoming technology-intensive, we at are investing in future to provide complete solutions to the global farming community," M&M FES said.

The company's strategic association with Gamaya will enable it to develop and deploy next-generation farming capabilities such as and digital farming technologies, he added.

Gamaya said the association with Mahindra would help Gamaya bring the benefits of advanced technology, including hyperspectral and machine learning, to both industrial farmers and small holders around the world.

Incorporated in the year 2015, Gamaya is focused on providing crop-specific solutions for agriculture.

It has advanced capabilities in hyperspectral imagery analytics, and which captures and interprets imagery to give farmers information about the state of their fields and crops.

The company operates in and has several ongoing development activities in India, and a few other countries.

M&M shares Friday ended 0.83 per cent lower at Rs 635.55 on the BSE.

