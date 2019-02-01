Mahindra & Mahindra auto Jan sales grew 7%

announced that its auto sales performance for January 2019 stood at 55,722 vehicles, compared to 52,063 vehicles during January 2018, a growth of 7%.

The company's domestic sales touched 52,500 vehicles during January 2019, as against 49,432 vehicles in January 2018, a growth of 6%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 23,872 vehicles in January 2019, as against 23,686 vehicles in January 2018.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 22,625 vehicles in January 2019, as against 21,002 vehicles in January 2018, a growth of 8%.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 849 vehicles for the month. Exports for January 2019 stood at 3,222 vehicles, a growth of 22%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)