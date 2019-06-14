Goa: Two arrested for raping woman inside car

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman friend inside a car near the beach here.

(25) and Sarvesh Kauthankar (24) were arrested Thursday after the 40-year-old woman filed a complaint, said

The accused hail from Curchorem village in district, he said.

The two men and the woman came to Panaji Wednesday night for a long drive. The woman alleged that they raped her inside the car at an isolated spot near the beach, and later threw her out on a road.

She was severely injured and admitted to a government hospital.

The two men were booked under sections 376 (rape), 325 (grievous hurt) and other relevance offenses under the IPC.

