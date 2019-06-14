JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kumaraswamy expands cabinet in a bid to save govt

India, SCO members unite to condemn terrorism in Bishkek Declaration
Business Standard

Goa: Two arrested for raping woman inside car

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman friend inside a car near the Miramar beach here.

Gautam Raikar (25) and Sarvesh Kauthankar (24) were arrested Thursday after the 40-year-old woman filed a complaint, said inspector Sudesh Naik.

The accused hail from Curchorem village in South Goa district, he said.

The two men and the woman came to Panaji Wednesday night for a long drive. The woman alleged that they raped her inside the car at an isolated spot near the beach, and later threw her out on a road.

She was severely injured and admitted to a government hospital.

The two men were booked under sections 376 (rape), 325 (grievous hurt) and other relevance offenses under the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU