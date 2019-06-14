Goa: Two arrested for raping woman inside car

-
ALSO READ
Goa Youth Congress protests against coastal zone notification
Goa Cong protests against Coastal Regulation Zone Notification
DP for Goa village provides for 'cemetery with a sea view'
Pickpockets targeted Parrikar's funeral procession, 12 held
Goa Carnival begins with float parade along Miramar beach
-
Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman friend inside a car near the Miramar beach here.
Gautam Raikar (25) and Sarvesh Kauthankar (24) were arrested Thursday after the 40-year-old woman filed a complaint, said inspector Sudesh Naik.
The accused hail from Curchorem village in South Goa district, he said.
The two men and the woman came to Panaji Wednesday night for a long drive. The woman alleged that they raped her inside the car at an isolated spot near the beach, and later threw her out on a road.
She was severely injured and admitted to a government hospital.
The two men were booked under sections 376 (rape), 325 (grievous hurt) and other relevance offenses under the IPC.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU