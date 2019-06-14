Real Madrid confirm signing of 'Japanese Messi' Kubo

Real confirmed the signing of Japanese teenager on Friday.

The 18-year-old joins from FC and will play for Madrid's B team, Castilla, next season.

" will join Castilla next season," a Real statement read.

"He is one of the most promising young players in world football, an attacking with excellent technique and great vision for the game."



Kubo, who has been dubbed the "Japanese Messi", made his full international debut against earlier this month and was also linked with Barcelona, champions Manchester City.

earned his nickname after joining Barca's youth academy aged 10 but returned to in 2015 as a result of sanctions handed to the club for breaching rules on signing under-age players.

have kept tabs on Kubo ever since but stole a march on their rivals with an offer of two million euros ($2.25 million) a year, according to Japanese media.

Kubo came on as a second-half substitute in Japan's 2-0 win over last weekend and has been included in the Blue Samurai squad for the Copa America, which begins on Friday in

He has scored four goals in 13 games this year for

open their second Copa America campaign against in on Monday.

