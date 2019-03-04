Main agenda of govt to check corruption, illegal immigrants,

Sarbananda Monday said the main agenda of his government was to check corruption, illegal immigrants, insurgents and pollution.

"... the BJP led government has come to power on four point agenda - a state free from corruption, illegal immigrants, insurgents and pollution - ... the state government is working vigorously to achieve this target", said.

He claimed that his government has succeeded to augur an investor friendly climate in state.

"The government ruled for 55 years in and (Assam), and failed to put the growth trajectory of the state into fast momentum," claimed while laying the foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore at Boitamari in district.

"The for the last two years and 10 months has been working relentlessly to embrace people belonging to all caste, community, creed and ethnicity," he said.

The said construction of the project will be completed within a time frame of 24 months and the Government, Gas Company and Oil Limited are the stake holders of the project.

Sonowal said, "previously investors were apprehensive to invest in the state However, time has changed as the state has witnessed investment to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore in both public and private sectors because of the investor friendly climate created by the new government which has helped to create employment avenues for 45,000 youths."



Sonowal said to facilitate equal development of all the 33 districts of the state, his government has decided to set up six new medical colleges, nine engineering colleges, 30 polytechnic institutes and skill development centres in 240 development blocks of the state.

A Skill university will be set up in Mangaldoi in association with government, he said.

