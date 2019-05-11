Mairaj misses men's skeet final at Shotgun World Cup

The seasoned shot a qualifying round score of 121 out of 125 to narrowly miss out on making the final of the ongoing ISSF Shotgun here Saturday.

On day three of competitions, Mairaj, India's only (ISSF) stage medal winner in skeet, shot rounds of 24, 25 and 23 and was in contention for a qualification shoot-off for the last four final spots till the 21st shot of his last round before missing to eventually end in 11th.

Vincent Hancock, twice Olympic and four-time world champion from USA, won gold in the event.

The second Indian in the fray, Sheeraz Sheikh, who had shot a perfect score of 50 on Friday, had rounds of 21, 24 and 24 for a total of 119 to end in 33rd position.

Trap shooting competitions commence after a weekend break on Monday.

