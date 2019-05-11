Man who gave cops the slip at metro station identified, traced

A 'suspicious' man, who tried to enter the Metro rail station here and gave the security personnel the slip after the beeped, has been identified as Khan from Rajasthan, police said Saturday.

Khan (38), traced near Nagar, wanted to see the Metro train Monday evening, which he claimed he had not seen before, the police said.

As soon as Khan crossed the door frame, it made a loud beep which scared him and he left the place, they said.

During questioning, it was learnt that the alarm went off because of an amulet around Khan's waist, they said, adding that he had come to Bengaluru to collect Zakaat (charitable contribution).

Khan has been detained for further questioning, the police said.

Action would be taken against the who allegedly shared the CCTV footage with mediapersons without verifying with the police, creating a scare among the train passengers.

