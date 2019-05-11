Delhi Police tries in vain to stop AAP presser, claims it violated model code of conduct

Police on Saturday intervened to stop a presser by candidate Jakhar, saying it was a violation of model code of conduct, but he went ahead with it after which the police informed the

Defending his action, the said its west candidate has not made an appeal for vote or displayed the party symbol at the press conference which was held only to issue clarification regarding a video being circulated in which Jakhar's son claimed that his father paid Rs six crore to for contesting from the west seat.

As soon as the press conference was about to start, three policemen entered the headquarters at ITO and told AAP functionaries to stop the event but they did not pay heed. After this, the cops tried to video record the proceedings but they were not allowed inside and the door was shut.

A senior police said they came to know about the press conference following which they went to the premises to caution AAP functionaries that they cannot hold a press conference during the 48-hour silence period prior to polling as it is a violation of the model code of conduct.

The said they have informed the (EC) about the developments.

At the press conference, denied his son's claim and said they had estranged ties.

Angry with the police action, the alleged that BJP candidates too were holding press conferences and asked "why the same rules do not apply to all parties".

Asserting that there was no violation of the code of conduct, the party said it had covered its symbol and had made no appeal to vote but just gave a clarification.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)