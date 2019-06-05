Majority of inspected big drains have not been desilted: BJP MLAs

BJP MLAs on Wednesday claimed that majority of the big drains inspected by them in trans- area have not been desilted as required before the onset of Monsoon.

The legislators led by of Opposition Vijender Gupta inspected the drains maintained by the Irrigation and and the

"Eighty five percent of the big nallahs that were inspected were not desilted. Their desilting should have been completed by June 15, " he said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was available from the department concerned.

Gupta said the drains were clogged and causing problems of health and hygiene.

"The MLAs willmeet Bhure Lal, the of Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, on Thursday to present their inspection report to him," he said.

The rainy season is just 10-15 days away and more than 85 percent of the big drains are yet to be desilted, the BJP said, asking how the government will ensure cleaning of all big drains in such a short time.

He warned that clogged drains can lead to flooding of nearby roads, causing traffic jams during the rainy season.

The delegation of MLAs included legislators and who have joined the BJP.

Rebel MLA Kapil Mishra also joined the inspection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)