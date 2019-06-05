HRD minister congratulates toppers of NEET 2019

Human Resource Development (HRD) Nishank congratulated the toppers of NEET 2019 on Wednesday.

The results of the (NEET) 2019 were declared on Wednesday, with Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal topping the exam.

After the announcement of results, Nishank spoke to the toppers over the phone and applauded them for their great performance, the Ministry said.

The NEET is conducted by the (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)