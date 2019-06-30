Make use of social media as 'blessing', don't turn it into 'curse': Punjab CM

On Social Media Day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged people to make use of the platform as a "blessing" and not turn it into a "curse".

He stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

"In times when social media is being used for spreading hate speech & fake news, let us promise to use it wisely to connect & celebrate the impact it has had on global communication," Singh said on Twitter.

"Let's make use of social media as a blessing & not turn it into a curse," he said.

