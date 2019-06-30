India Post opens branch at charitable organisation's premises

India Post has opened a branch in the premises of the Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospital for the differently-abled people here.

The post office was inaugurated at a village on Friday.

The differently-abled people can deposit and withdraw cash at the branch, according to a release from the organisation.

Chandra Agarwal, founding chairman of the organisation, and senior officers of the India Post were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)