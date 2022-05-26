MakeMyTrip Q4 profit rises 8% to $12 mn; gross bookings exceed $1 bn

-
ALSO READ
MakeMyTrip partners with banks, NBFCs for 'book now pay later' option
MakeMyTrip-owned RedBus plans integrated end-to-end online travel solutions
Business travel likely to shrink further in near-term: MakeMyTrip CEO
MakeMyTrip to enhance business-to-business segment to tap corporate travel
MakeMyTrip sees 150% rise in super-luxury, premium hotel bookings
-
Online travel firm MakeMyTrip Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.1 per cent increase in its adjusted operating profit at USD 12 million in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
The Nasdaq-listed firm had posted an adjusted operating profit of USD 11.1 million in the same quarter previous fiscal.
In the fourth quarter, gross bookings exceeded USD 1 billion and grew by 37 per cent year-on-year despite headwinds from the Omicron variant and inflationary pressures, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.
For FY22, adjusted operating profit was at USD 23.2 million. It has registered an adjusted operating loss of USD 18 million in FY21, the company added.
Gross bookings in FY22 grew by 95.9 per cent to USD 3.2 billion as compared to USD 1.6 billion in FY21, it said.
Commenting on the performance, MakeMyTrip Group Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Magow said, "Our long-term cost rationalisation helped us post full year adjusted operating profit of USD 23.2 million and Q4 adjusted operating profit of USD 12 million in a year where business was impacted particularly due to both the Delta and Omicron variants."
Stating that consumer sentiment remains strong especially for leisure travel, he said, "We hope to observe demand momentum for domestic travel by the first half of fiscal year 2023 and for international travel by the second half of fiscal year 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU