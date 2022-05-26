PFC Q4 net profit rises nearly 10% to Rs 4,295 crore on higher revenues

-
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday posted a nearly 10 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit at Rs 4,295.90 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 3,906.05 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.
Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 18,873.55 crore from Rs 18,155.14 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated net profit in the fiscal year 2021-22 also rose to Rs 18,768.21 crore from Rs 15,716.20 crore in 2020-21.
Total income in the fiscal year increased to Rs 76,344.92 crore from Rs 71,700.67 crore in 2020-21.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal year 2021-22. This is in addition to interim dividends of Rs 10.75 per share for 2021-22, which is already paid by the company.
