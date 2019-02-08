MakeMyTrip's GoGreen Drive Helps Plant One Million Trees

/ -- Minister lauds efforts, calls for to promote Responsible



Drive aims to offset of people booking their travel with Foundation signs MoU with Sonam Wangchuk's HIAL for a unique carbon offsetting project



(NASDAQ: MMYT), India's leading company, has successfully supported plantation of one million trees through in Rajasthan's Rajsamand and Udaipur districts as part of its efforts to support The drive has been carried out in partnership with Seva Mandir, a leading non-profit organization that works with local communities on development projects, especially focusing on sustainability.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819571/MakeMyTrip_GoGreen.jpg )



MakeMyTrip's initiative is a 360-degree drive that aims to promote and environmental sustainability by involving all stakeholders including customers, employees and local communities. The tree plantation effort covering 2,350 hectares of land has been carried out with the contribution made by customers to each time they have booked their flights and hotels on the platform.

Speaking about MakeMyTrip's green milestone, for Tourism, Mr. said, "The efforts made by and Sewa Mandir are commendable and am happy that they have reached the significant milestone of planting one million trees. If we are to make sustainable in India, all stakeholders including Industry leaders need to step up and co-create innovative solutions to make Responsible Tourism the norm and not an exception."



Commenting on the initiative, Deep Kalra, Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, "As India's one-stop-travel-shop, we have always felt it's incumbent on us to promote While travel opens new horizons and is a necessity more than a choice for a new on the move, we are also conscious of the impact it makes to our environment. To help offset the of travellers, we joined hands with our customers to help make the difference - this initiative is a unique example of corporate-community partnership for social impact. We are immensely proud of the results and are hopeful that this is just the start of collaborative impact that we can make together by making a thoughtful contribution."



Ronak Shah, Chief Executive, said, "One of the most effective ways to reduce is to grow more trees and MakeMyTrip has shown unwavering commitment by partnering with us over the last decade to transform the terrain through green cover. One Million Tree marks an important milestone in our longstanding partnership which has also enabled the local community in regenerating and developing their common and private land."



A public charitable trust, the MakeMyTrip Foundation has been set up to actively and passionately contribute towards issues of broader social impact, especially focusing on promoting responsible travel. As part of its charter, MakeMyTrip Foundation is investing resources and creating awareness to improve ecological balance, offset carbon footprint and support restoration of Indian heritage. The foundation supports these goals through soft skills training of & travel guides, training of front-line staff at tourism hot spots and its plastic waste management project that it has piloted in three islands of and MakeMyTrip Foundation has also recently signed an MoU with (HIAL) in Ladakh for a first of its kind carbon offsetting project.

About MakeMyTrip Ltd.

(NASDAQ: MMYT) is India's leading company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our mobile apps and primary websites, travelers can search, plan and book a wide range of and products in as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, and such as facilitating access to third-party and We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 60,000 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside India, and all major Indian bus operators.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)