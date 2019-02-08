Mamata govt defamed bengal, left people helpless: Modi

Narendra Modi Friday launched a scathing attack on the government, claiming it had defamed the soil of and rendered its people helpless.

Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here in North Bengal's district, Modi said it was an "extortionist syndicate" and not 'Didi', as Banerjee is fondly called, that was running the state.

"Those who got power in Bengal in the name of 'Maa, Maati, Manush' after unseating the Left have also adopted the culture of violence. They have defamed the soil of Bengal and rendered its people helpless," Modi said attacking TMC government.

Assailing Banerjee for the sit-in she staged against the attempted questioning of by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam case, the said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people.

"This chowkidar will spare neither the perpetrators of chit fund scams nor those protecting them," he asserted.

