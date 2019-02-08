Airtel Kenya to merge operations with Telkom Kenya

said Friday that its subsidiary has inked an agreement with to combine operations, including mobile, enterprise and businesses.

The combined entity will operate as Airtel-Telkom, and the closure of the deal is subject to statutory approvals, a statement said.

"As per the agreement, both the partners will combine their operations in and establish an entity with enhanced scale, operational efficiency and strategic brand presence," the statement said.

The integrated telecom firm will offer greater choice and convenience for consumers and business customers, it added.

"The entity will invest in networks to further accelerate roll out of future technologies. The Enterprise and businesses should benefit from a larger fibre footprint and an increased number of enterprise customers - including both large corporations and SMEs who would have access to a diverse portfolio of world-class solutions," the company pointed out.

The combined entity has over 31 per cent customer market share as of September 2018.

" is currently number two operator in Kenya and becomes a strong number two operator in terms of both revenues and subscribers," said a person familiar with the deal.

In its earnings announcement for December quarter, had said that revenues grew by 11.2 per cent to Rs 5,903.5 crore from Rs 5,284.1 crore in October-December 2017 quarter on account of strong growth in data and Airtel money transaction value. Its data traffic grew by 61 per cent, voice minutes increased by 25 per cent and Airtel Money throughput grew by 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

