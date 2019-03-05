has become a member of the International Criminal Court, a said Tuesday, in a boost for the beleaguered institution at a time it faces growing criticism.

The ICC is the world's only permanent war crimes and aims to prosecute the worst abuses when national courts are unable or unwilling.

But the tribunal in Tuknuhe Hague has come under fire over high-profile acquittals, while became the first country to quit the in 2017 and the has announced its intention to withdraw.

Malaysia's new reform-minded government, which came to power last year, had vowed to join the ICC, and human resources M Kula Segaran confirmed the country signed the tribunal's founding treaty Monday.

becomes the 124th member of the since its establishment in 2002.

"By joining the ICC, can now play an important role in issues related to crimes against humanity," Segaran, who has long championed becoming a member, told AFP.

signed the ICC founding treaty after Malaysia's cabinet approved the move, the foreign ministry confirmed in a statement late Monday.

The ICC suffered a major setback in January when judges acquitted former over a wave of post-electoral violence, raising fresh questions about whether the court is fit for purpose.

Burundi's decision to withdraw came after the ICC launched a preliminary probe in 2016 into possible crimes against humanity in the central African nation during a political crisis.

Philippine gave notice in March last year he was pulling out of the tribunal's founding treaty after the court launched an investigation into his government's deadly drug war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)