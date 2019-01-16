Malaysia says won't host any more events with Israel

Malaysia's said Wednesday the Muslim-majority country will not host any more events involving Israel, as he reiterated that swimmers from the were barred from a forthcoming competition.

is one of several predominantly Muslim states that have no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, with entry to the country on an Israeli passport forbidden.

Last week said Israeli swimmers would not be allowed in for a tournament later this year in eastern Sarawak state, which will serve as a qualifying event for the 2020 Paralympics.

Despite a plea from the International Committee to find a solution to the row, doubled down on Malaysia's opposition to the

The cabinet has decided that " will not host any event which has participation or representation," he said.

"This is a decision by the government to demonstrate our tough stance over the issue of " "It is about fighting on behalf of the oppressed," he added.

He made the comments after meeting Muslim groups, who praised the ban on the swimmers and urged the government to stick to its policy of not allowing in Israeli passport holders.

The Palestinian cause has widespread support in Malaysia, with thousands taking to the streets in protest when US recognised as Israel's capital in 2017.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital.

has stopped Israeli athletes from competing to a sports events before.

Two Israeli windsurfers pulled out of a competition in Langkawi after they were refused visas in 2015. also refused to host a conference in 2017 as an Israeli delegation was due to attend.

But the previous government allowed a high-level Israeli delegation to attend a UN conference in in 2018, sparking public anger.

Mahathir, now 93 and in his second stint as premier, has in the past attracted criticism for his verbal attacks on Jews, including calling them "hook-nosed".

About 60 percent of Malaysia's 32 million inhabitants are Muslim, and the country is also home to substantial ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities, who do not usually follow Islam.

