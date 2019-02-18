JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Facebook 'digital gangsters' violated privacy laws: MPs

UK's Hunt says Brexit talks in 'crucial final period'
Business Standard

Maldives ex-president appears in court on laundering charges

AP  |  Male 

Former Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom has appeared in court to answer money laundering charges.

Yameen appeared in criminal court in Male, the capital, on Monday afternoon after the country's top prosecutor charged him last week with money laundering.

Prosecutors say police investigations found $1 million allegedly linked to

a shady tourist resort development deal in his bank account.

Yameen lost his bid for re-election last year in a surprise upset by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who campaigned on a promise to investigate allegations of corruption by his predecessor's government.

Solih has also suspended two of his Cabinet ministers over money allegedly found in their accounts from the same deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements