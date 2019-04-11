JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

NaMo Foods packets served to cops on poll duty in Noida from 'local shop'
Business Standard

BJP MP Baliyan alleges fake voting, says burqa-clad women should be checked

'Without checking the face, how can you allow anyone to cast vote,' he asked

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Voters at polling booths during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in Surat on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Representative Image

Stoking a controversy, BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Baliyan Thursday demanded that male officials should check the identity of burqa-clad women at poll stations where women personnel have not been posted.

Speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar, Baliyan said, "If someone comes in a burqa, whether the same person is coming four or five times, how will you check".

"Without checking the face, how can you allow anyone to cast vote," he asked.

"There were no women constables. If there is such a long queue of women voters and there is no woman official in the polling party, then male officials should check "the BJP leader said.

Reacting to it, UP Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu told PTI that women officials have been deployed to ascertain identity of women voters.

"Already there is a mechanism in place that district magistrates have deployed women officials to ascertain the identity of female voters. Wherever there are burqa-clad women voters, women poll officials are posted to ascertain their identity," he said.

The Congress slammed Baliyan for his remarks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU