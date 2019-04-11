BJP MP Baliyan alleges fake voting, says burqa-clad women should be checked

Stoking a controversy, from Sanjeev Thursday demanded that male officials should check the identity of burqa-clad women at poll stations where women personnel have not been posted.

Speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar, said, "If someone comes in a burqa, whether the same person is coming four or five times, how will you check".

"Without checking the face, how can you allow anyone to cast vote," he asked.

"There were no women constables. If there is such a long queue of women voters and there is no in the polling party, then male officials should check "the said.

Reacting to it, UP L told that women officials have been deployed to ascertain identity of women voters.

"Already there is a mechanism in place that district magistrates have deployed women officials to ascertain the identity of female voters. Wherever there are burqa-clad women voters, women poll officials are posted to ascertain their identity," he said.

The slammed for his remarks.

