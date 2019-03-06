Mamata backs rights of Dalits, Adivasis

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday came out in support of Dalits and tribal groups who have been demanding forest rights.

"We have always supported the rights and the aspirations of the Dalits and Adivasis. We will continue to do so. We are always in favour of protecting their interests. We are fully by their side," Banerjee wrote on her handle.

and groups had called for a day-long Bharat Bandh Tuesday demanding forest rights and job security besides, protesting the anti-reservation policy of the central government.

